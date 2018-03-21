Weather in Coral Springs
BREAKING News

CORAL SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP
Armed Robbery at the Mobil Gas Station
Vote is in! Citizens SAY NO GO to $77,000,000 of GO Bonds: City Commissioners Spending Habits – Stopped!
Timeline from BSO of Parkland Killings
Coral Springs Commissioners to Make it’s Citizens Pay For $40,000,000 City Hall + $18,000,000 increase in Spending by a Massive Property Tax Increase
The Three Musketeers
Armed Robbery at the Mobil Gas Station
BOLO, News

CORAL SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP
Armed Robbery at the Mobil Gas Station

March 21, 2018

Armed Robbery at the Mobil Gas Station

CORAL SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP

The above  pictured white male is a suspect in an armed robbery which occurred on 03/13/2018 at 6:23pm at the Mobil Gas station located at 10739 West Atlantic Boulevard in the City of Coral Springs.  The suspect entered the gas station and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

VIDEO OF SUSPECT CLICK HERE

 

He is described as a 5’7” to 5’9”, 160 to 170 pounds in his low to mid-twenties.  Anyone with information leading to the identification of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-346-1262 or email at Frandazzo@coralsprings.org.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                  Contact:           Detective Ernesto Bruna

Office: 954-346-1301

Cell: 954-495-1646

March 21, 2018                                                                                  EBruna@coralsprings.org

 

 

Howard Melamed

