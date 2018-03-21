Armed Robbery at the Mobil Gas Station

CORAL SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP

The above pictured white male is a suspect in an armed robbery which occurred on 03/13/2018 at 6:23pm at the Mobil Gas station located at 10739 West Atlantic Boulevard in the City of Coral Springs. The suspect entered the gas station and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

VIDEO OF SUSPECT CLICK HERE

He is described as a 5’7” to 5’9”, 160 to 170 pounds in his low to mid-twenties. Anyone with information leading to the identification of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-346-1262 or email at Frandazzo@coralsprings.org.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Detective Ernesto Bruna

Office: 954-346-1301

Cell: 954-495-1646

March 21, 2018 EBruna@coralsprings.org