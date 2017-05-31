Stop Thief! Idiot Breaks into Coral Springs PD Car and Steals Handgun – CSPD Needs Your Help

The Police are looking for your assistance in trying to identify the male seen in this video, who obviously is looking for trouble since he broke into a police vehicle and stole the gun. ( I hope the doors were locked).

The attached surveillance video shows a subject suspected of burglarizing a police vehicle in the city of Coral Springs. During the burglary, the suspect removed the officer's handgun from the vehicle. The video captures the subject entering a Wal-Mart located in the city of Lauderdale Lakes, where the victim's credit card was used. If you recognize this subject please contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 with any information or the Coral Springs Police Department at (954) 344-1800.