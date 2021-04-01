LATEST NEWS FROM CORAL SPRINGS FLORIDA
CORAL SPRINGS, FL - If you leave a handgun, computer, and wallet full of money in your unlocked vehicle, thieves will not take it…Okay, that is an April Fools’ joke. Thieves will, and often do, steal items that we leave in unlocked cars. They even steal the car when we leave the keys or FOB inside the vehicle. So please, don’t be an April Fool and remember to remove valuables and lock your doors. Now that my April Fool’s joke is out of the way, I would like to discuss a serious topic...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – If you want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there are doses available at pop-up sites in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. According to NBC 6 South Florida, the one-time doses of J&J vaccines were offered Thursday at: - First Brazilian Church, 1103 Northeast 33rd Street, Pompano Beach - Bridge to Hope, 17700 Southwest 280th Street, Homestead - Global Church, 17701 Northwest 57th Avenue, Miami - Feeding South Florida, 650 Northwest 5th Avenue, Florida C...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Be on the lookout for a spring goodie bag from the Coral Springs Police Department. Officers will be giving out up to 1,000 colorful bags containing plastic eggs with candy and other treats to children and adults as they patrol the city in the coming days to mark the spring holiday season – Easter, Passover, and Ramadan. “It’s the season of gratitude,” said Lauren Kearney, the department’s community relations specialist. “ The bags -- each filled with six or so pl...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – What do you do with $80,000 of stolen Kraft products? Coral Springs detectives are trying to find out. City police asked the public for help on Wednesday in finding a man believe to be involved in the March 24 theft of a trailer containing the products from the rear of the 9500 block of Westview Drive. There’s more: The 2017 Great Dane 53-foot trailer was attached to a yellow 2019 Volvo 860 sleeper truck, police said. The sleeper truck was recovered a day after th...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A customer walking in the parking lot of a Publix store in Coral Springs this week came upon a disturbing sight: a man was allegedly pleasuring himself in his SUV, a police report said. The man, later identified by police as Cruz Humes, 22, of Margate, was seen watching a pornographic video on his cell phone and masturbating in his SUV outside the store at 2201 University Drive on Monday, the report said. According to the report, he was in his SUV for about 15 minute...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – As new bike lanes are planned all over Coral Springs, a proposed legislative bill in Florida would require drivers to “move over” as they pass bicyclists and pedestrians in protected bike lanes. Florida Rep. Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) has filed a bill to expand Florida’s 2002 Move Over Law and require drivers overtaking a bicyclist traveling in a bike lane to pass at a safe distance of at least three feet. The bill would also require drivers passing bicyclist...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – The graduation schedule for the Class of 2021 was released Tuesday for public high schools serving Coral Springs. The live, in-person celebrations will have Covid-19 restrictions and safety precautions, including allowing only two guests in attendance for each graduate, according to Broward County Public Schools. Here are the dates, times, and locations of the graduations: - Coral Glades High School: June 7, 12 pm, Inter Miami CF Stadium (formerly Lockhart Stadium...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Twenty schools serving Coral Springs had 31 new cases of Covid-19 among students, teachers, and others between March 14-20, according to the Florida Department of Health. That included four teachers. Here are the schools, according to the data: - Coral Glades High School: two students and a staff member (34 since Sept. 6) - Coral Springs Charter School: a student (47 total since Sept. 6) - Coral Springs High School: a teacher (50 total since Sept. 6) - Co...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Florida remains the nation's hot spot for Covid-19 variant cases, the more infectious mutations of the virus, federal data shows. The latest numbers show that Florida has more than 2,300 cases -- 2,274 cases of the U.K. variant, 42 cases of the Brazilian variant, and 14 cases of the South African strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, the numbers in Florida were 1,042 U.K. cases, 23 Brazilian, and 10 South African. Michigan...Read More
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – If you are in need of food during the pandemic, here are places giving out free food in Coral Springs and Broward County this week. According to Feeding South Florida, these “drive-thru” style locations are providing a variety of food: - March 29: 9-11 a.m., Community Christian Church, 10001 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac. - March 31: 10-12 p.m., Sunrise at Tennis Club, 9605 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise - April 1: 9-11 a.m., Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW...Read More
Chief Parry: Recent Complaints about Police Officers Taken Seriously, As Always – But Facts Do Matter
Coral Springs Fl : April 01, 2021 Every year the city of Coral Springs Police Department receives complaints about their officers. They encourage the public…
THE LORD SAID: THOU SHALT TAKE THE VACCINE – ANTI-VAXXER THE TRUE NON-BELIEVER
ANTI-VAXXERS refuse to accept the information , testing, studies, and facts of the COVID-19 virus. They refuse to acknowledge the Covid-19 vaccines will save millions…
Cycling in Coral Springs – Unfriendly Roads and Rude Motorists
Coral Springs Florida – Feb 1 2021 : In a young community like Coral Springs, we would expect getting on a bike to cycle around…
CANADIANS ARE COMING DOWN TO FLORIDA AND STEALING OUR VACCINE! GOV DESANTIS DELIVERING CHAOS INSTEAD OF GIVING SHOTS TO CITIZENS
Coral Springs Florida , January 6 2020: In case you are one of those seniors waiting in line or trying to logon to the browardcovidvaccine.com…
Looking to get a COVID19 VACCINE ? CONGRESSMAN TED DEUTCH Has All the Links to All the Sites
Dear Friend,While I am hopeful for a healthier 2021 now that COVID-19 vaccinations are being distributed in South Florida, I know many are frustrated with…
Florida Governor DeathSantis DOES NOTHING: 20000 DEAD AND COUNTING And UBER Driver Giving Us Stats
Coral Springs FL 10/17/2020 : According to the newly appointed statistician that is supposed to provide details regarding the COvid-19 pandemic in Florida, only one…
CITY OFFERING RELIEF FUNDS FOR RENTAL AND MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE DURING COVID-19
Coral Springs, FL – The City of Coral Springs is committed to serving, protecting, and assisting residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The city was allocated $502,500 in…
Coral Springs Eagle’s Nest Subdivision named after Adolf Hitler’s Alpine Retreat Needs a Name Change
I always thought that the founders of Coral Springs truly represented White Bread America. That is, everything here in Coral Springs, complete with the city…
FIRE DESTROYS / DAMAGES BUSINESSES IN STRIP CENTER ON UNIVERSITY DRIVE – NO INJURIES
Early morning Saturday, May 30, 2020 , a couple of motorists called 911 notifying authorities that the roof of the strip shopping center located at…
SIMPLY LOVE : High School Students Send Hearts to Deliver Message of Love to Hospitals and Nursing Homes
In these challenging times, we all depend on the dedication of those who put their lives on the line, and there is no better example…
How to SAFELY Operate Your Business Keeping Customers and Employees SAFE in the Shadow of the COVID19 Pandemic – Practical Advice That Works
CellAntenna Corporation is very fortunate to be considered an Essential Business, since our customers are mostly hospitals and servicing the carriers. We have remained open…
City Launches “Connecting Local Businesses to Grants and Loans”
City Launches “Connecting Local Businesses to Grants and Loans”Coral Springs, FL – April 16,2020. The City of Coral Springs launched the “Connecting Local Businesses to Grants and Loans” program to mitigate the…
Become a Coral Springs Hillbilly – Make Your Own High Proof Alcohol Sanitizer to Use Against COVID 19
Since our company , CellAntenna Corporation , is an Essential Service, providing cellular and public safety communication in many of the South Florida hospitals, we…
“Hammer Fishing” with Coral Springs Top Youngest Angler in South Florida – 7 Year Old Thor !
Fishing is a popular sport here in South Florida, and it’s bad enough when I head out fishing and come back with a sunburn, empty…
The Dan Daley Incident – DUI Cover-up or Just a Flat Tire ? Listen to 911 Tape !
Coral Springs sued by WhistleBlower for PD failing to administer DUI test to city commissioner now running for Florida State House Seat. Coral Springs Fl….