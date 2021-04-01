CORAL SPRINGS, FL - If you leave a handgun, computer, and wallet full of money in your unlocked vehicle, thieves will not take it…Okay, that is an April Fools’ joke. Thieves will, and often do, steal items that we leave in unlocked cars. They even steal the car when we leave the keys or FOB inside the vehicle. So please, don’t be an April Fool and remember to remove valuables and lock your doors. Now that my April Fool’s joke is out of the way, I would like to discuss a serious topic...Read More