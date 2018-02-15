The murder of 17 children at the Stoneman Douglas High School is a tragedy that in the 18 years I have owned the Coralsprings.com website, I never thought I would have to write about. Our community is heartbroken, and we have parents that have lost children, and we have politicians that continue to be bought off by the National Rifle Association.

We have Sheriff Israel standing in front of the cameras of the news reporters, telling us that there is nothing that can be done to stop anyone from walking into a school and killing our children. We need to fire Sheriff Israel. This was the 2nd time he said this. The other time was a little more than one year ago when someone took out a gun and killed 5 people injured 36 at the Fort Lauderdale Airport where his officers where busy giving tickets outside to motorists.FLL Shooting

In the case of Stoneman Douglas High school, he says that having a few officers guarding our schools would have not done anything. What nonsense.

I have been writing about getting our schools to have more than just a resource officer but rather we need armed police officers to make sure killers do not have an easy opportunity.

If we are to follow Sheriff Israel’s advice, then why do we protect our banks that have money in it and do not protect the children in our schools that are priceless? We spent $40,000,000 on a city hall we did not need – and if we would have spent $10,000,000 less, that would have allowed us to place at least 2 officers at 10 of our schools( Including Stoneman Douglas) for the next 10 years.

Why do we guard our sports events but do nothing to guard our children?

The AR-15 , and assault rifle can be purchased by anyone that is 18 years of age or older. This is the same weapon that has killed hundreds of innocent people in various massacres in this country, including Parkland and Las Vegas. It used to be illegal to buy and own the AR-15 and other assault weapons. However, when the CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES turned REPUBLICAN, they removed the ban. Had they kept this in place, the murder Cruz would not have been able to buy one, and may have had more kids survive.

We also learned that several students actually knew that this guy was bad. One commented that the killer, while a student at the school, showed up packing a gun and showed it around. If someone would have only reported this to the police or the school…..maybe lives would not have been lost.

We also know that FACEBOOK has again let this country down. The killer posted several posts over a year that clearly showed off guns, and threatened to kill police. Facebook could have instituted search process that could search out a specific profile of postings identifying people that have posted violent postings. It is quite easy to do. Facebook allows terrorists to use their site, and now we can say that they allow child killers to use it as well. Do they not have any responsibility to the country that they are citizens in ?

We are in shock of what happened in our community with 17 children being killed by an assault weapon used by an 18 year old killer legally allowed to buy it. At the same time we do not put officers at our schools to protect our children from being murdered by the very same people that we allow to buy guns, the weapons that kill. Lunacy!

Now we have Sheriff Israel, and Governor Scott, telling us that we cannot expect our government to protect us. It’s time to make sure our government doesn’t give up so easily and get rid of the lot of them.

– Written to remember those children that were killed today at Stoneman Douglas high school.

Tell our elected officials to BAN Assault Weapons Including the AR-15

Ted Deutch

Marco Rubio