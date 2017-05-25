Weather in Coral Springs
Rider of Motorcycle Killed in Crash on University Drive, Occupant of Vehicle Unharmed

May 25, 2017

May 25th, 2017

Rider of Motorcycle Killed in Crash, Occupant of Vehicle Unharmed

A crash on May 22nd, 2017 between a motorcycle and vehicle resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle.

Coral Springs Police are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on May 22nd, 2017 at approximately 10:08 P.M. around the 5700 block of University Drive.  Preliminary investigation indicates that Sebastian Figueroa, 30, of Parkland was operating a Honda 600F4 Motorcycle, traveling north on University Drive when it collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Miguel Sanchez-Ayala, 29, of Coconut Creek who was traveling south on University Drive.  The driver of the Nissan Sentra collided with the Motorcycle as he was attempting to turn left in front of the motorcycle.

Figueroa was transported to Broward Health – North where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash on May 23rd, 2017.  Figueroa was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.  Sanchez-Ayala was transported to Broward Health – Coral Springs for evaluation.

Coral Springs Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Eric Shuster at 954-346-1247.

 

 

 

